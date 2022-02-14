Kaiser Permanente and Target open health clinic in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Target and Kaiser Permanente opened a Target Clinic in Northwest Bakersfield.

The new clinic inside the Target located at 9100 Rosedale Highway and is now part of 31 Target clinics in partnership with Kaiser Permanente, according to a press release. The clinic is open 7 days a week.

“We are proud of our continued partnership with Target Corp. and are excited to have opened a new clinic in Bakersfield,” Dr Marvin Campos, Medical Director, Kaiser Permanente Kern County said. “We look forward to expanding our service offerings by providing convenient, innovative, high-quality health care to Northwest Bakersfield.”

The clinic offers a variety of primary care services for children and adults, and you do not need to be a Kaiser Permanente insurance member. The clinic accepts multiple health insurance plans, health savings account cards and major credit and debit cards.

For more information visit the Target Clinics’ website by clicking here.