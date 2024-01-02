BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After the holidays comes the spike in respiratory illnesses– a period right in the middle of peak viral season from September to March.

According to officials, 2024 is starting with double the COVID case numbers than last month.

“We are seeing about 300 to 400 cases a week, which is up from the beginning of December, the beginning of winter, when we were seeing about 200 cases a week,” said Paul Rzucidlo, Kern County Public Health epidemiologist.

The rise in cases is expected to continue through mid January, but COVID is not the only virus on the rise, with the triple threat including influenza, or flu, and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

“Yes, you can have multiple different viruses at the same time,” said Dr. Puja Vithalani, Chief of Family Medicine at Kaiser Permanente. “All three are transmitted the same way, so all respiratory illnesses. We’re talking about when coughs or sneezes without covering themselves, or without having a barrier like a mask.”

While the number of transmissions increases, the number of immunizations doesn’t.

“I definitely think we’ve gone down in the vaccination numbers,” said Dr. Vithalani. “We still encourage every patient to come in and get their vaccine. Flu and COVID we always have available, most doctors’ offices have them available. The RSV is the new one.”

If you test positive for COVID or flu, waiting it out isn’t your only option.

“We do have medication for COVID and flu, and both of them are usually given in the first five days,” said Dr. Vithalani. “There is medication available to help decrease the length of symptoms, and to also decrease the chances of hospitalization.”

Dr. Vithalani said she saw respiratory illness cases in her clinic go from single digits up to 27 over the weekend after the holidays. She reminds the community to wash their hands often and stay healthy.