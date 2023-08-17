BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The youth mental health crisis can be seen and felt in emergency departments across the country, according to a new article by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and two emergency medicine providers.

The article says emergency rooms may often be the first and only options for help for young patients with mental health emergencies.

According to the AAP, annually, around half a million with mental or behavioral health conditions are evaluated in emergency departments. That number has risen in the past 10 years.

Kern County is seeing that alarming trend as well.

The county has emergency units that can help our youth, such as the Behavioral Health Unit at Kern Medical, but the county’s behavior health director, Stacy Kuwahara, said the crisis is “overflowing” and “impacting” our emergency units.

“The mental health need has increased faster than the resources, the infrastructure and what we have here in our community to respond to it,” Kuwahara said. “Kern County itself is an underserved area. This is a challenging area to recruit professionals, mental health professionals.”

She said a crisis can look different for everyone, varying from acute cases to those seriously considering self harm.

Kuwahara said the number of youths seeking emergency support for mental health conditions in Kern County has jumped from a little over 1,100 to over 1,900 in a span of five years. From 2022 to so far this year, there have been more than 1,350 youth contacts.

These numbers come from a compilation of a “trend of request for services for youth at the Emergency Department at Kern Medical, the Psychiatric Emergency Center at Mary K. Shell, the Mobile Evaluation Team and the Crisis Stabilization Unit in Ridgecrest” from April 2017 through March 2023.

“We actually saw the volume in youth mental health before the pandemic,” Kuwahara said. “The pandemic further exacerbated that.”

Kuwahara later noted that the impact of mental health struggles is largely felt by younger people because they’re less equipped to manage such stressors.

Kern County has a crisis center known as the Mary K. Shell Mental Health Center.

But Kuwahara said it’s very limited, with only four inpatient facility beds, and that if patients can’t access proper care here, they often end up waiting in a typical emergency rooms.

The county did, however, receive a $17 million grant, which Kuwahara said will be used towards opening a new 16-bed inpatient facility in early 2024.

Kuwahara noted that patients are both voluntarily and involuntarily brought to the crisis center. Minors must have parental or a legal guardian’s permission, if they’re voluntarily seeking aid.

The AAP article lists numerous suggestions on how the crisis can be lessened, and emergency departments alleviated. One such recommendation was mobile crisis teams who could respond to anywhere at any time.

Kuwahara clarified that Kern County already has a mobile crisis team but that their reach is limited.

“They respond to schools, they respond to wherever called,” Kuwahara said. “It’s just a matter of matching the need with the resources available.”

Kuwahara also noted the need to turn to preventative measures. She said she and her team are working closely with schools, law enforcement and healthcare workers to ensure county-wide support for youth.

Vanessa Barrientos, a mom of two, emphasized her focus on making home a safe space and the need for family and community support.

“Checking in with [my kids] every day, every morning, how are they doing after school, what’s going on,” Barrientos said. “I let them know that hey, you can fall apart at home.”

Both Kuwahara and the AAP article underscored that different populations of youth may need additional, individual care, such as translation or understanding of their respective cultures.

“Having an ethnically diverse workforce that looks like the community, that speaks the same language that understands the cultural norms and backgrounds is extremely important,” Kuwahara said.

If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health, you can call 988. Since Kern County has its own local 988 line, you will be transferred to the most appropriate local resources.