Future of Kingston Healthcare Center in jeopardy as it is set to lose its agreement with Medicare, Medicaid

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is gathered.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kingston Healthcare Center’s future is in jeopardy due to multiple health violations.

The California State Medical Agency issued a notice to the nursing home Wednesday that its Medicare and Medicaid Services agreement will be terminated by the Secretary of Human Services effective Feb. 6.

Although this letter does not explicitly say this center is closing down, the future of Kingston Health Center hangs in the balance.

According to the letter, its violations include:

Resident Rights

Resident Assessments

Comprehensive Resident Centered Care Plans

Quality of Life

Quality of Care

Physicians Services

Behavioral Health Services

Pharmacy Services

Laboratory, Radiology and Other Diagnostic Services

Dental Services

Food and Nutrition Services

Administration

Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement

Infection Control

Physical Environment

