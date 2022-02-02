Future of Kingston Healthcare Center in jeopardy as it is set to lose its agreement with Medicare, Medicaid

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is gathered.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kingston Healthcare Center’s future is in jeopardy due to multiple health violations.
The California State Medical Agency issued a notice to the nursing home Wednesday that its Medicare and Medicaid Services agreement will be terminated by the Secretary of Human Services effective Feb. 6.
Although this letter does not explicitly say this center is closing down, the future of Kingston Health Center hangs in the balance.
According to the letter, its violations include:
- Resident Rights
- Resident Assessments
- Comprehensive Resident Centered Care Plans
- Quality of Life
- Quality of Care
- Physicians Services
- Behavioral Health Services
- Pharmacy Services
- Laboratory, Radiology and Other Diagnostic Services
- Dental Services
- Food and Nutrition Services
- Administration
- Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement
- Infection Control
- Physical Environment
