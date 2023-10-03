BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals are set to offer a free drive-thru flu clinic this week for members of the community who are 18 years or older, according to a release from the hospitals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu season typically begins in November and in an effort to prevent another “tripledemic” from spreading the CDC would like to remind the community to get vaccinated ahead of time.

The hospitals said the benefits of the flu vacccination include a reduced risk of infection, severe illness, hospitalization and death.

The free flu drive-thru clinic is happening on Thursday Oct. 5, at Mercy Hospital Downtown located at 1919 16th Street.

Mercy and Memorial hospitals released some guidelines to keep in mind when receiving the flu vaccine:

If you suspect or confirm you have COVID-19, please do not attend the clinic.

The flu vaccine will not be administered to individuals with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, regardless of whether you have symptoms.

Your vehicle should only have individuals who will be receiving the flu vaccine.

The flu vaccine will only be administered to adults 18 years and older.

For more information call Dignity Health Community Wellness Program at 661-323-3177.