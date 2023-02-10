While the focus during Super Bowl weekend will be on football, it’s also a prime opportunity for foodborne illnesses to spread.

“As families and friends safely gather to watch the big game, keep food safety in mind. No matter who you’re rooting for, foodborne illness is a dangerous opponent we face during the game,” United State Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.

Unlike other food-centric celebrations, where food is usually consumed within an hour, Super Bowl-related dishes and snacks generally sit out longer than intended, leading to high levels of bacteria forming.

The USDA shared some tips on how Americans can avoid any food-related illnesses heading into the weekend.

Anyone handling food preparation for the big game should: