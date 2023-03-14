BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Flood water could contain items that may be dangerous to health such as toilet waste, hazardous chemicals and even downed power lines that can electrically charge the water, according to Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan.

“Avoid contact with floodwater whenever possible and wear personal protective equipment. If you have to make contact with floodwater or items that may have been contaminated with floodwater. Wash your hands with warm, clean water and soap after contact with floodwater or items contaminated with floodwater,” Carrigan said.

The public health website says you should not eat food that came in contact with flood water or food that has been at room temperature for more than two hours.

Flood water may contain hidden sharp objects, according to the public health website. If you are cut you should clean the wound and a tetanus shot may be recommended by a healthcare provider.

If you are cleaning up after a flood it is recommended to wear protective gear such as boots and gloves, according to the public health website.

For more information on how to stay safe in flood water, click here.