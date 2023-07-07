BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first case of St. Louis encephalitis virus (SLEV) — a virus spread by mosquitoes — has been confirmed in Kern, according to the Kern County Public Health.

SLEV and West Nile virus are viruses spread by mosquitoes that have the potential to make people sick. In most cases, people infected with the viruses don’t show symptoms, but in rare cases, both viruses can cause severe illness or even death, according to a release from the department.

Health officials said SLEV is not spread from person to person.

Elderly adults are at the highest risk for suffering extreme illness if infected. The first fatal case of SLEV in Kern happened in 2016. Health services officials said the person who died had pre-existing health conditions.

“This first confirmation of a mosquito-borne illness in a Kern County resident should serve as a serious reminder that we all need to protect ourselves against mosquitoes,” said Brynn Carrigan, Director of Kern County Public Health.“

“There are layers of protection that we encourage everyone to utilize such as using repellant when outdoors and stop mosquitoes at the source by removing standing water around your property.”

You can reduce mosquito breeding sites by:

Remove standing or stagnate water from containers such flowerpots, fountains, birdbaths, pet bowls, and wading pools.

Clean and scrub containers that collect water weekly to remove any potential mosquito eggs.

Maintain swimming pools in working condition.

Stock garden ponds with fish that eat mosquito larvae.

Report areas of mosquito infestation to your local vector control district.

Decrease risk of mosquito-transmitted infections: