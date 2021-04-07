Federal funding approved for rapid fentanyl test strips to help curb overdose deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Centers for Disease Control says agencies can now use federal funding to help pay for rapid fentanyl test strips in an effort to help curb the dramatic spike in drug overdose deaths.

The test strips can be used to determine if drugs have been mixed or cut with fentanyl so people can take steps to reduce their risk of overdose.

Experts say about 88,000 people overdosed and died from August 2019 through August 2020. It’s the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period.

The CDC says overdose deaths have continued to accelerate during the COVID-19 pandemic.