Dusty, windy weather makes for greater valley fever risk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local doctors say the risk of contracting valley fever is greater with the dust in the air.

Royce Johnson, the Medical Director of the Valley Fever Institute with Kern Medical, says everybody is at risk on a day like today, and he’s expecting a spike in new cases.

“This is the peak of the valley fever season,” Johnson said. “The risk of catching the disease on a day like today is clearly going to be higher.”

Johnson recommends keeping windows closed and making sure your air filter is working properly. He also says widespread mask-wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic has probably helped cut down on the number of valley fever infection rates.