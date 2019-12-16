Denny’s in Tehachapi closed after failing health inspection

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Denny’s in Tehachapi has closed after a health inspection revealed that the facility did not have hot water at critical sinks.

The required temperatures for hand wash sink is 100 degrees and for a three compartment sink is 120 degrees.

The washed sink was measured at 61 degrees and 60 degrees for the three compartment sink.

According to health officials, not having hot water causes a health risk. Removing grease with cold water causes bacteria from hands and surfaces.

Health officials had an inspection score of 69%.

To view more on the report, click on the link: https://phweb.kerncounty.com/EH_Framed_Webpages/EH_Enforcement_ClosedFoodFacility.aspx