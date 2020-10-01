County health officials encourage residents to get a flu shot

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health officials are advising residents to get a flu shot this winter to help prevent a strain on healthcare resources from a “twindemic” of the seasonal flu and COVID-19.

The county announced it is hosting several flu shot clinics in October.

“Getting a flu shot is an easy and safe action we can take to keep ourselves and our loved ones healthy during the pandemic,” the department said in a statement.

Beginning Oct. 1 Public Health is offering flu vaccines at its headquarters on Mount Vernon Avenue. Vaccines are being offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. You will need to schedule an appointment ahead of time.

The county is also hosting more clinics across the county. Dates and times below:

NAACP Clinic at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church: 1401 E. Brundage Lane, Bakersfield – Oct. 10, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Shafter: Public Health Office, 329 Central Valley Highway – Oct. 13, 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Delano: Public Health Office, 455 Lexington St. – Oct. 14, 9 a.m. -11 a.m. & 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Pine Mountain Club: 2524 Beechwood Way – Oct. 14, 10 a.m. -12 p.m. and 1 p.m. -3 p.m.

Lake Isabella: 7050 Lake Isabella Blvd, Suite 144 – Oct. 20, 10 a.m. -12 p.m. & 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Kern County Fairgrounds Swap Meet: 1142 S P St., Bakersfield – Oct. 25, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Nov. 13, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Ridgecrest: 400 N. China Lake Boulevard – Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

For more information, call the department at 661-321-3000 or visit the department’s website.