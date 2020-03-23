Yosemite National Park closed due to COVID-19 concerns

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Yosemite National Park is closed until further notice, according to a statement from the National Parks Service.

The statement Friday says the order came at the request of the local health department and no access will be permitted to Yosemite National Park.

Visitors are encouraged to see the park through its webcams.

The National Parks Service says it is monitoring the novel coronavirus situation and will notify the public when full operations resume.

There are currently no cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mariposa County.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also forced the closure of the west entrance station of Pinnacles National Park in the Salinas Valley.