BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Wool Growers Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge has announced it will be re-opening on Thursday.

The restaurant, located at 1620 E. 19th St., said will be open from 12-6 p.m. for takeout orders. Wool Growers will have a new menu available that will include cocktails to go.

“We have missed our valued employees and customers and pray you have all been safe and healthy…but now its time to enjoy some Basque food,” the restaurant said on social media.