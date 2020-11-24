Wool Growers Restaurant temporarily closed after employees test positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wool Growers Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge has been temporarily closed after staff members recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant, located at 620 E. 19th St. in downtown Bakersfield, said it is having all employees test for the virus and quarantine themselves until the results come in. The restaurant was closed last week.

It is unknown at this time when Wool Growers will reopen. However, the restaurant confirmed that it won’t be open for the annual Basque Crawl.

“Please be patient as we wait for results and pray for a speedy recovery,” Wool Growers said on its website. “We will be back in business as soon as we are sure our staff is healthy and ready to serve you.”