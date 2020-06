BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A Wool Growers Restaurant staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The whole staff is being tested and will be reimbursed for the costs, said one of the restaurant owners.

The restaurant will remain closed until those test results come in, according to Wool Growers.

One of the owners said they felt closing the Wool Growers Restaurant was the right thing to do and they want to make sure that employees and customers are not put at risk.