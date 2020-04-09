Wonderful Citrus announces temporary employee has tested positive for COVID-19

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Wonderful Citrus has announced that a temporary employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said the employee, who is self-isolating at home, had not been onsite at its facility at 1901 S. Lexington St. in Delano in more than 14 days. Any employees the person may have been in contact with are self-quarantining at home as well.

Wonderful said it has also conducted a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the entire facility and are screening all employees for signs of illness.