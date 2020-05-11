Woman returns home to curbside concert after 61 days in quarantine in Italy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who finally made it back home to Bakersfield after being quarantined in Italy was treated to a mini “welcome home” concert.

Mary McGrath says she planned an extensive visit to Italy and hoped to visit neighboring countries along the way, but it turned into a different kind of vacation, one where she found herself in quarantine shortly after Italy’s COVID-19 outbreak.

“By about March 2, everything was completely over, so everything got cancelled I literally stayed at a very good friend’s house for the entire time, and we were 61 days in quarantine,” she said.

McGrath’s sister organized the curbside performance. McGrath says she’s grateful for the welcome back celebration and is happy to be back home.