With California’s new requirements, here’s where you can get rapid COVID-19 tests

A medical staffer conducts COVID-19 tests aboard the Ocean Viking ship in the Mediterranean Sea, Sunday, July 5, 2020. A humanitarian group says its rescue ship with 180 migrants stranded aboard for days has “finally” received instructions to sail to an Italian port, so its passengers can be disembarked. SOS Mediterranee in a tweet on Sunday also described “relief on the #Ocean Viking” when the ship’s crew and passengers learned that the rescued migrants are to be disembarked at Porto Empedocle, Sicily, the next day. (Laurence Bondard/SOS Mediterranee via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s indoor mask mandate went into effect Wednesday, along with some increased COVID-19 testing requirements.

The state is ordering unvaccinated people attending indoor events of 1,000 people or more to have a negative antigen test within one or a negative PCR test within two days. The state also is recommending travelers who visit or return to California to get tested within five days of their arrival regardless of vaccination status.

Kern Public health officials said most urgent cares have rapid antigen and rapid PCR tests, but pricing and insurance coverage depends on the location. Officials recommend that residents call urgent cares to see what types of tests are offered and how much it will cost before going.

The new restrictions come as a response to a 47 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in California and a 14 percent increase in hospitalizations since Thanksgiving, according to the state.