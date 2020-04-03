Coronavirus
Wind Wolves Preserve will temporarily close due to coronavirus concerns

Courtesy: Wind Wolves Preserve / Facebook

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wind Wolves Preserve announced it will temporarily close beginning April 3 until further notice because of coronavirus concerns.

The park announced on its Facebook page that it made the decision in the interest of the safety of visitors, staff and the community.

Wind Wolves Preserve had said it would try to remain open for people to walk the trails for exercise or leisure at safe distances, and closed several high traffic areas of there last week.

The closure of the preserve and the trails is expected to last until the state’s stay-at-home order is lifted.

