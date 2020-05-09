Will Kern County’s warm temperatures kill the Coronavirus?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Temperatures in the valley are once again nearing triple digits, tempting residents to leave their homes amid stay-at-home orders​.

But just how safe is it? We talked to a biology professor at CSUB about the subject.​

“People who have underlying conditions should protect themselves, but people who are healthy should be able to go outside,” said Antje Lauer.

Lauer teaches medical microbiology and virology. While she recommends people stay away from large crowds.. she says being out in the sun could help keep the virus away. ​

“It’s vulnerable to environmental influence such as heat and UV radiation,” said Lauer.​

She adds coronaviruses are a family of so-called enveloped viruses. This means they are coated in an oily coat known as the fosfolipid bilayer. This oily coat makes the virus more susceptible to heat.​

“So when a virus is out in the open the fosfolipid bilayer gets destroyed and it makes the virus not infective because it needs proteins from that envelope to attach to a host,” said Lauer.​

The virus also becomes noninfectious in hot rooms she says.​

“You can also say that when you have a room that is pretty hot and dry and someone coughs up in it, the virus will become ineffective much earlier than when you have a room that’s moderate temperature and has some moisture,” said Lauer.

So, if we turn up the heat in our home, does this slow the transmission of the virus?​

“Yea, you would damage the viral envelope,” said Lauer.

So how much longer do we expect the pandemic to stick around?​

“It’s a different question for those in the north, but here where summer already started I think the pandemic will kind of level off because of the heat.”​

It’s important to note some researchers say it’s too early to tell if actual physical conditions, such as warmer, dry conditions, or natural social distancing that comes with more time outdoors will lower the spread of COVID-19.