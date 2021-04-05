Wil Wheaton gets vaccinated at CSUB’s mass vaccination site

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Actor Wil Wheaton received his COVID-19 vaccine at CSUB’s mass vaccination site over the weekend.

Wheaton shared a post on Instagram on Sunday describing the process as being “simple and streamlined.” He made the drive from Los Angeles and encourages others to check out the vaccination site. Wheaton received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

There are still COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for this week at CSUB’s mass vaccination site and they are also accepting walk-ups.

“Thank you science! Thank you doctors and researchers, and a HUGE thank you to everyone volunteering or working to get us all vaccinated,” Wheaton said in the post.

Wheaton played Gordie Lachance in the 1986 film “Stand By Me” and was on the television show “The Big Bang Theory.”