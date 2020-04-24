White House: More than $33 billion in small business loans, new supplies of medical equipment, issued to CA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The White House released new figures Friday showing more than $33 billion in loans have been issued to small businesses across California.
As of April 20, the Small Business Administration (SBA) issued over $33.4 billion in loans to 112,967 California small businesses, the Trump Administration announced. Furthermore, the White House said the SBA executed more loans nationally in the last 14 days than the agency had done in the previous 14 years.
Additionally, as of April 15, FEMA obligated $1.05 billion for California to respond to COVID-19 and will continue to obligate additional dollars per validated state requests.
The Trump Administration also announced Project Air Bridge, a coordinated public-private partnership designed to expedite the movement of critical supplies from other countries to the United States. As part of the project, the White House said millions of medical supplies have been sent to California. They include:
1,268,600 N-95 masks
7,505,400 surgical & procedural masks
172,000 eye and face shields
4,565,500 isolation and surgical gowns
207,299,800 surgical and exam gloves
In addition to Project Air Bridge, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) delivered the following supplies to California:
170 ventilators
1,098,700 N-95 masks
2,588,009 surgical masks
412,017 medical gowns
7,006 coveralls
504,442 face shields
1,745,422 gloves from the Strategic National Stockpile