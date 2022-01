Where you can get free Covid testing in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The omicron variant of COVID-19 is creating what experts call a “vertical spike” in cases nationwide, so many may be considering getting tested.

Experts say it is best to wait 3-5 days after being exposed to Covid before getting tested to get the most accurate results.

Here is a list of places you can get free Covid testing in Kern County.

For an interactive map of free and paid Covid testing sites, click here. Check the facilities’ websites or call to see about appointment details.

Jan. 6

Jefferson Elementary : 816 Lincoln Street, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

: 816 Lincoln Street, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Frank West Elementary: 2400 Benton Street, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Jan. 7

Stella Hills Elementary : 3800 Jewett Avenue, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

: 3800 Jewett Avenue, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Ollivier Middle School : 7310 Monitor Street, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

: 7310 Monitor Street, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. The David Head Center: 10300 San Diego Street, Lamont, 2 p.m.-7 p.m.

Jan. 8

Rexland Acres Park : 325 Fairview Rd, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

: 325 Fairview Rd, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Granite Pointe Elementary: 2900 Berkshire Road, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Jan. 9

McDonald’s: 1812 Union Avenue, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

1812 Union Avenue, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Arvin Veterans Hall : 414 4th Avenue, Arvin, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

: 414 4th Avenue, Arvin, 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Our Lady of Guadalupe Church: 1015 Clinton Street, Delano, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Jan. 10

Longfellow Elementary: 1900 Stockton Street, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

1900 Stockton Street, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Plantation Elementary : 901 Plantation Avenue, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

: 901 Plantation Avenue, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. St. Mary’s Church: 916 Lexington Street, Delano, 1:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 11

Greenfield Middle School: 1109 Pacheco Road, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Jan. 12

Ramon Garza Elementary School : 2901 Center Street, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

: 2901 Center Street, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. McKee Middle School : 205 McKee Road: 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

: 205 McKee Road: 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Maricopa Unified School District: 955 Stanislaus Street, Maricopa, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Jan. 14

Freemont Elementary School: 601 Texas Street, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Daily