Where to find COVID-19 vaccines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As President Biden announces plans to give out 100 million coronavirus vaccines in his first 100 days in office, providers close to home are preparing. Dr. Anthony Fauci says at least 90% of the population needs to take a coronavirus shot to wipe out the pandemic. This comes as Kern Public Health launches its first mass vaccination site at the county fairgrounds.

“We feel very good about how that first day went,” said Michelle Corson, the Public Information Officer for the Kern County Public Health Department. “Yesterday we hit 330, so today through Saturday we expect to see 300 to 400 each day.”

Kern Public Health says they don’t have any more appointments for this week, but they’ll have more soon.

“Expect by tomorrow an announcement of when we’re hopefully opening officially to the public and how our residents can register,” said Corson.

However, Kern Public Health isn’t the only game in town.

“We have a push that we’re doing this Saturday,” said Dr. Hitesh Shah, Pediatrician and Founder of Southwest Pediatrics. “We plan to vaccinate 270 people in a day.”

The clinic is restarting its vaccination effort after health officials determined the Moderna vaccine did not cause a string of allergic reactions in San Diego.

“They did a good, thorough review. Based on that they feel like it’s nothing to do with the vaccine. So they cleared the vaccine, and now we are vaccinating,” said Dr. Shah.

You can still make an appointment at Southwest Pediatrics, but you have to act fast.

“Call our number, 663-4444,” said Dr. Shah. :So we are doing appointments to make sure they get their vaccines on time and safety for our patients and our staff.”

Right now only first responders, healthcare workers and members of the public 65 and older are eligible for vaccines. State officials have not released information about when the general public will be able to take vaccines.