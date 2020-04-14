Where are the coronavirus cases by city in Kern County?

Even after surpassing 400 positive cases, Kern Public Health has only broken down positive cases by age range and broad geographical regions.

While other counties have broken cases down by city, our local department will not do so, saying it’s merely following rules from the California Department of Health.

“As far as us being able to give an accurate description of our spread and how that compares to other counties, it is still really early on in the process,” said Public Health’s Michelle Corson.

In the five broad geographical regions Public Health does offer, it’s unclear which cities are part of those.

So we superimposed Public Health’s map onto our map.

According to our calculations, Bakersfield West and Bakersfield East are regions divided by Highway 99, but they include more than just the city of Bakersfield.

In the yellow are five zip codes, encompassing Northwest Bakersfield, Southwest Bakersfield, and West Bakersfield, along with Mettler.

In the blue are eight zip codes, which include Downtown Bakersfield, East Bakersfield, Southeast Bakersfield, Oildale, Edison, Arvin, Lamont, Weedpatch, Wheeler Ridge, and areas north of Bakersfield.

“Of course we’ve noticed the way the east has risen, especially after west had been in the lead for so long,” Corson said. “There is no pattern that is identifiable at this point where a person is tested positive and where their residence is.”

The pink, what Public Health calls the Valley region, includes Delano, McFarland, Shafter, Wasco, Buttonwillow, Taft, Maricopa, and other cities further west.

The green, called Mountain region, includes Lake Isabella, Kernville, Twin Oaks, Tehachapi, Bear Valley Springs, Stallion Springs, Lebec, and Pine Mountain Club.

The orange, or Desert region, includes California City, Mojave, Rosamond, Edwards Air Force Base, Ridgecrest, Garlock, and Cantil.

“If we broke it down to the most finite zip codes and gave more identifying information, it is important that our entire community acts as though COVID-19 is spreading, and that it is in your own neighborhood,” Corson said.