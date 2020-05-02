What would three new testing sites mean for pending test numbers in Kern County?

This Tuesday, there will be three new testing centers in Kern County, and unlike other sites so far, these will be completely free to residents.

The county’s website to make appointments will launch later this Sunday.

“Previously you had to see a physician or go to an urgent care where you had to pay high fees to get the tests done,” said county spokesperson Megan Person. “We’re hopeful that this removes any barrier someone may have had in the past to being tested.”

At the Prado senior center on Mount Vernon in East Bakersfield, there will be a drive-through.

At the Kern County fairgrounds, there will be a walk-in at Building 4.

In Mojave, it will also be a walk-in.

As long as you show symptoms or fit one of the essential worker categories, you can get a free test.

“This increases our testing capability by 400 tests a day,” Person explained.

However, this means an influx of 400 more tests each day will be an added load on top of more than 3,800 currently pending tests.

Will our labs be able to handle more of a backlog? Public Health didn’t offer a concrete answer.

“We will work as hard as we can to get those pending tests resolved,” said Public Health’s Michelle Corson.

On Public Health’s dashboard, the white line of total cases and the green line of current cases both make it look like we are flattening the curve, but that could be an illusion.

In the shaded area of the curve, pending tests that come back positive in the next few days could make the bars spike.

It could also mean more deaths. Out of eight total deaths in Kern, five have happened in the past 11 days.

The good news here is that most people who test positive, 58 percent, recover.