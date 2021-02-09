What to expect after your COVID-19 vaccine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Doctors around the world say coronavirus vaccines will help end the vaccine, and more than 100 million people have taken the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines so far. But many people of color remain hesitant to remain hesitant. Recent studies say African-Americans are less likely to take the vaccine than anyone else in the country, despite dying from the disease at nearly triple the rate of white Americans. So experts say it’s more than ever for communities of color to get informed.

Vaccines prepare your body to fight the coronavirus, preventing you from getting sick. Many patients report minor side effects like muscle aches and a runny nose right after their shot, and nurses ask patients to wait 15 minutes before leaving.

“Sometimes people, very rarely, have a reaction to an immunization,” said Kiyoshi Tomono, the Partnership Executive for Adventist Health Bakersfield. “As part of our safety protocol and our procedures, we have a kit that’s sitting there on scene. It has both an epinephrine pen and also some benadryl, that can intervene in the case of some kind of allergic reaction.”

The CDC says just one out of every 11 million patients suffer from severe allergic reactions. Meanwhile experts say it takes two to four weeks for your body to build immunity after your second dose of the vaccine.

“The first shot gives people roughly 50 percent protection, and then the second shot further boosts the immune up to the 90 percent range,” said Tomono. “But it takes a couple days for your body to get that tool kit going, so that’s why they wait between those two shots.”

Your vaccine will protect you from the disease, but you still need to wear a mask after your shot.

“The challenge is we’re all in this together,” said Tomono. “The ability for me to pass it on to somebody who is immunocompromised is the reason I wear a mask, the reason I socially distance, and the reason why I wash my hands.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci says nearly 90 percent of the population needs to take a vaccine to end the pandemic, so doctors encourage you to take the shot when you’re next in line.

This week 17 News will broadcast a Town Hall, hosted by Moses Small, to talk with local doctors about why communities of color should consider taking the shot. That’s happening this Thursday on TV-17.