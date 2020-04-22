What information Kern Public Health will and won’t reveal

Exactly five weeks since Kern County saw its first case, Public Health confirmed the fourth death Tuesday.

The department has been tight-lipped about all the information it’s released so far. They repeatedly have said, the information they can and can’t release is based on HIPAA laws and guidance from the state department of health.

However, residents in other counties, both larger and smaller than Kern, have gotten more information about coronavirus in their communities than we have.

“We take the guidelines set by the state very seriously, and we intend to follow it,” said Kern Public Health’s Michelle Corson during a press conference on March 26th. “I can’t answer why other counties don’t choose to follow that.”

The information Kern Public Health has provided so far includes the number of positive cases, the condition of those infected (whether hospitalized, at home, recovered, or dead) the status of tests, very general age ranges, and a breakdown by five broad geographical regions.

What Public Health has not revealed, and what many in our community have demanded to know: a breakdown by gender, race, and city.

“The geographical information isn’t essential for us to know to protect ourselves at this time quite frankly,” Corson said on March 26th.

However, under HIPAA, there are only 18 identifiers the county can’t give out. According to the list, gender, race, and employer are not prohibited pieces of information to release.

As for cities or ZIP codes, Public Health announced Tuesday, “we may be in a position to release more detailed geographic information, as long as we follow some defined parameters, hopefully by the end of next week.”

Looking at the California Department of Public Health, the state has created a breakdown by gender and race. However, Kern does not plan to do that quite yet.

“(The state) is noting that there is disproportionate numbers for the African-American population at this time. That’s the information that we’re going to have to point you to,” Corson said.

We are full of questions about this virus and the release of information.

Ultimately, we would like to know, how does it invade someone’s privacy if public health reveals how many cases there are in men versus women, or in Hispanics versus Caucasians?