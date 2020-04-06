Western States Petroleum Association to provide $10K in gift cards to local essential workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Western States Petroleum Association announced today that they will be partnering with Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez to provide $10,000 worth of gift cards to workers assisting with the battle of the COVID-19 outbreak here in Kern County.

The WSPA said this collective contribution comes from its members and will go directly to support critical healthcare industry workers at Kern Medical Center as well as provide resources to keep volunteers with Kern County Aging and Adult Services moving to deliver much needed food and supplies to our most vulnerable senior community.

“Although most of the country is under ‘shelter in place’ orders, there are essential workers who are still reporting to duty every day to be on the front-lines of the battle with COVID-19,” Perez said. “WSPA and I would like to take time to thank these brave men and women for their service to our community and provide them with gift cards as a token of gratitude for all that they are doing to keep us safe and secure.”

Perez said she is thankful for the WSPA’s new initiative and that “it is community partners like WSPA that make Kern County the wonderful place that it is.”