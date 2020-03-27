Website for Kern County’s First Virtual Farmer’s Market goes live Saturday

Breaking News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kaiser Permanente and the The Hen’s Roost are launching the county’s First Virtual Farmer’s Market on Saturday to allow people to shop for fresh produce and other items from the comfort of their home.

The website will allow customers to choose a membership type, shop and then select a time to pick up the order or, if 65 or older or self-isolating because of underlying health conditions, have it delivered, a release said Friday.

The weekly in-person farmer’s markets have been canceled for the foreseeable future as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The website, https://thehensroost.luluslocalfood.com/, will open Saturday with the first pickup or delivery dates available the following Saturday.

