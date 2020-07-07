Webinar to provide information on SBA and Kern Recovers programs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Small Business Development Center is holding a pandemic webinar to provide businesses with information about last week’s deadline extension and rule changes to SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, plus updates on the Kern Recovers business forgivable loan program Wednesday.

The center said the seminar, titled “Managing Your Small Business during the Pandemic Crisis,” will be held online from noon to 1 p.m.

The SBDC will provide updates on the $25 million Kern Recovers Program and free Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) distribution. Other topics include a sample worksheet demonstration of the newest regulations and how they apply to the PPP loan forgiveness calculations, and an update on the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program (“EIDL”).

Register by clicking here to attend.

The SBDC said it remains available for free one-on-one consulting to help small business owners. New and existing businesses can go to csubsbdc.com for more information or to sign up for assistance