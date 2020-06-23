Webinar to provide information on new changes to Paycheck Protection loan forgiveness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Small Business Development Center is holding a pandemic webinar to provide businesses with information about last week’s changes to the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) forgiveness application, plus the SBA’s newly reopened Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program Wednesday.

The center said the seminar, titled “Managing Your Small Business during the Pandemic Crisis,” will be held online from noon to 1 p.m.

The SBDC will provide updates on the Kern Recovers and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) programs, new forms and a sample worksheet demonstration of the newest regulations and how they apply to the PPP loan conditions and forgiveness calculations.

Register by clicking here to attend.

The SBDC said it remains available for free one-on-one consulting to help small business owners. New and existing businesses can go to csubsbdc.com for more information or to sign up for assistance.