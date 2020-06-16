Webinar to provide information on latest changes to Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Small Business Development Center is holding a pandemic webinar to provide businesses with information on the latest changes to Payment Protection Program loan forgiveness Wednesday.

The center said the seminar, titled “Managing Your Small Business during the Pandemic Crisis,” will be held online from noon to 1 p.m.

The SBDC will provide updates on the disaster loan program along with new regulations and how they apply to the PPP loan conditions and forgiveness calculations

In addition, the webinar will discuss program resources for business continuity plans, plus resources for business owners on business or strategic planning.

Register by clicking here to attend.

The SBDC said it remains available for free one-on-one consulting to help small business owners. New and existing businesses can go to csubsbdc.com for more information or to sign up for assistance.