Live Now
KGET’s Keep Kern Cool virtual fan drive is going on now!
Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Webinar to provide information on latest changes to Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Small Business Development Center is holding a pandemic webinar to provide businesses with information on the latest changes to Payment Protection Program loan forgiveness Wednesday.

The center said the seminar, titled “Managing Your Small Business during the Pandemic Crisis,” will be held online from noon to 1 p.m.

The SBDC will provide updates on the disaster loan program along with new regulations and how they apply to the PPP loan conditions and forgiveness calculations

In addition, the webinar will discuss program resources for business continuity plans, plus resources for business owners on business or strategic planning.

Register by clicking here  to attend.

The SBDC said it remains available for free one-on-one consulting to help small business owners. New and existing businesses can go to csubsbdc.com for more information or to sign up for assistance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News