Web extra: Actor Wil Wheaton, wife Anne Wheaton full interview with 17’s Eytan Wallace

BAKERSFIELD, Calif, (KGET) — Actor Wil Wheaton received his COVID-19 vaccine at CSU, Bakersfield’s mass vaccination site over the weekend. 17’s Eytan Wallace spoke with Wheaton and his wife, writer Anne Wheaton, on Tuesday about their experience driving from Los Angeles and encouraging other LA residents to check out the Bakersfield site. 

View the full interview in the player above. There are still COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for this week at CSUB’s mass vaccination site and they are also accepting walk-ups.

