Watch time lapse video of new M Street Navigation Center being built

BAKERSFIELD, Cali. (KGET) — During Tuesday morning’s Kern County Board of Supervisor’s meeting, the county shared a time lapse video of the construction of the M Street Navigation Center for the homeless.

The center is being operated by the Community of Action Partnership of Kern and the goal is to provide support for the homeless to move into a permanent housing situation. They also have services to help people build the skills to hold down a job and start a new life.

The county said that the center has received nine homeless residents, some of whom recovered from COVID-19 at the fair ground quarantine facility.