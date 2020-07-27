WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom holding news briefing on state’s COVID-19 response

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press briefing at noon today to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.
During the news briefing, Gov. Newsom promised to send more support to the Central Valley, where the positivity rate is between 10% to 15% in some counties.
California's COVID-19 positivity rate is still hovering around 7.5%— Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) July 27, 2020
