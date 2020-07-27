WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom holding news briefing on state’s COVID-19 response

In this photo taken Tuesday April 14, 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses an outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions during a news conference at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. California lawmakers are launching hearings Thursday to gather more details on Newsom’s spending during the pandemic and the $1 billion contract he entered for protective masks. AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press briefing at noon today to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.

During the news briefing, Gov. Newsom promised to send more support to the Central Valley, where the positivity rate is between 10% to 15% in some counties.