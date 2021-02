BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - Dr. James Cusator, with Adventist Health Quest Imaging, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss new research suggesting women wait to get a mammogram after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Cusator explained women should wait about 4 to 6 weeks after getting the COVID-19 vaccine due to possible swelling of lymph nodes, sometimes leading to false positives.