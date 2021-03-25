WATCH: Gov. Newsom visits vaccination site in Orange County, expands vaccine eligibility

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference at a vaccination site in Orange County this afternoon.
The governor highlighted the state’s efforts to ramp up vaccinations, focusing on communities that are in hard-to-reach areas.
He announced that California expanded its list of those who can get the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals 50 and over are eligible beginning April 1. All individuals 16 and over are eligible beginning April 15.
Gov. Newsom visited a vaccination site in Earlimart earlier this month.