Walmart to begin limiting the number of customers in its stores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting Saturday, Walmart is limiting the number of customers in its stores to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Stores will allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, the company said in a news release. That’s roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

Employees will mark a queue at a single-entry door and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted, the release says. Employees and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store. Once a store reaches capacity, customers will be admitted on a “1-out-1-in” basis.

“As the COVID-19 situation continues to develop, our leaders and operations teams will continue to listen to advice from medical experts, associates and customers, and consider how we can best serve people while helping slow the spread of the virus,” the release says.