Walmart provides grocery pickup service for at-risk groups

(KLAS) — Walmart is making it easier for at-risk customers to use their grocery pickup service.

The retailer announced that it is expanding the availability of its pickup service, which will now be available beginning at 7 a.m. at select locations (2,400 stores) to serve the most at-risk customers.

The stores reserve the 7 to 8 a.m. hour for customers over the age of 60, first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conveniently and safely pickup their Walmart order curbside and contact-free.

