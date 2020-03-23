Walmart hiring 150,000 employees through the end of May

(KGET) — Due to increased business resulting from COVID-19, Walmart is hiring 150,000 new employees through the end of May, including more than 6,200 across California.
The company on Monday released the following details for those interested in working in its supply chain:
- A temporary $2 per hour pay increase for all hourly associates working in its e-commerce fulfillment centers, from now through Memorial Day.
- A $250 referral bonus to fulfillment center associates who refer a new hire. The newly hired associate also receives a $250 referral bonus.
- Expedited hiring – a person can apply online, get hired and begin working in a fulfillment center or distribution center in as little as 24 hours. The company is offering full-time, part-time and temporary roles.