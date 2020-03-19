Walmart changes store hours, will open early for seniors due to coronavirus

Walmart announced it will scale back hours on stores beginning Thursday and offer a time for seniors to shop early.

Walmart said it will adjust store hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. beginning March 19, and it will open one hour early to seniors aged 60 and up before regular store hours on Tuesdays, beginning March 24.

Pharmacies and its vision centers will be open during the senior shopping times, the company said.

Limits will also be placed on items like paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

In a statement, the company said it will close early to sanitize stores and to restock shelves and employees will “continue to have access to their regular scheduled shifts and full hours.”