Visitations to resume at Kern County jail facilities beginning June 6

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said some visitations of inmates in county jails will resume starting June 6.

Officials said visits made by appointment will resume at the Lerdo Justice Facility, Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility and the Central Receiving Facility.

Most visitations were stopped in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

People who want to visit the Lerdo Justice Facility will need to make an appointment through this website. Visiting hours are set for Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To make an appoint at the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility, you are asked to call 661-391-7871 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to schedule an appointment. You can also leave a message outside those hours, officials say.

To make an appointment to visit an inmate at the Central Receiving Facility, you are asked to call 661-868-6850. Visiting hours are set for Saturday and Sunday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

A maximum of two adult visitors are permitted, but children will not be allowed to visit during the first stage of reopening. One 30-minute visit per inmate per week is being permitted for now, officials say.

The sheriff’s office says visitors should prepare for the possibility that a scheduled visit could be canceled at any time.

All visitors will be required to wear masks, unless there is a medical reason they can’t and social distancing guidelines will be in place.