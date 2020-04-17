Coronavirus
Virtual picnic today to support Bakersfield Homeless Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of 17 News’ annual BBQ fundraiser supporting the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

So we decided to improvise.

We’re asking viewers to stay home and support the center today by having a picnic in your backyard or living room and donating the cost of the meal to the center’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. The money will go toward buying essential items like disinfecting products, baby items and additional meals for children who are now at the center instead of school.

INSURICA — Walter Mortensen Insurance will be matching donations up to $2,000.

Post your picnic photos online and tag @BAKHC so we can picnic together — while apart!

