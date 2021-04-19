Village Park Senior Apartments host first social for residents since beginning of pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Village Park Senior Apartments hosted the first social for its residents since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The social was put together in an effort done by several local organizations, including Christmas for Seniors. This is the first time they’ve been allowed to socialize since the pandemic lockdowns began.

Due to past restrictions, residents had to quarantine in their rooms and were not allowed to have visitors.

“We are welcoming our seniors back into the community,” Executive Director of Christmas for Seniors of Kern County Sandy Morris said. “So many of the restrictions have been lifted and so many of these seniors have literally been locked down for the last year.”