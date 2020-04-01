Video shows Disney raising American flag inside empty Magic Kingdom

Compassion corner is quiet. Nonprofits planning fundraisers as far out as June are rescheduling. This past weekend should been the sixth annual Campout Against Cancer. Instead Michelle Avila, executive director of the Kern County Cancer Fund, was in her office, picking up supplies to work from home. "I was leaving the office and I was like, oh my goodness, it was such a beautiful day and this is when the middle of campout would have been," said Avila. The event typically brings in about $400,000. Money that helps local cancer patients afford treatment. Treatment they still need, even during a pandemic. "Patients are still being diagnosed, even though we didn't have campout. Patients are still applying for assistance and we are still granting assistance as we can right now. It's just a little scary for us," said Avila. Organizers are working to plan the event instead for November 6th and 7th. But in the meantime, teams can't raise money in the same ways. And as everyone tightens their purse strings in anticipation of hard financial times ahead, the organization is faced with doing the same. "As of now we haven't made any major decisions as far as cutting back as far as what goes to the patients. Operationally we have, we have cut back to be bare bones," said Avila.

Amy Travis, executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern, logs on from home for our interview. This is how most of their advocates are meeting with their assigned foster children right now, via internet or phone. Those advocates are the eyes and ears of the court system in determining safety and needs of foster kids. "We've triaged our cases to where if there's a child that needs an in-home visit we take extra precautionary steps to make sure it still takes place, but for those kids that can stay in communication this way, we are moving to that method," said Travis. Visits are canceled, as is CASA's biggest fundraiser of the year, the Boot Scootin' Derby Party. It was expected to bring in about $166,000, money that's used to train and support casas. There are 34 kids on the waiting list for advocates right now. "It puts us in a very difficult position. We canceled our fall event to try to scale back on fundraisers and so we've put all of our eggs into this one annual large fundraiser and to have to cancel, it was very difficult," said Travis.