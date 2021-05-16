Victims of COVID-19 remembered at Rising Star Baptist Church service

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Sunday, Rising Star Baptist Church hosted a celebration of the lives lost from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conregation welcomed the community to its church on Wilson Road in Southwest Bakersfield. Ministers say it’s time to celebrate the lives of loved ones in a communal setting now that it’s safer to gather in person.

The event comes after more than 1,300 people have died of COVID-19 in Kern County.

“Memorializing them in our church service, their family members get the chance to come up with all these people that are in there, and share some love,” Pastor Kevin Edwards said.

Kern County remains in the state’s “orange” tier towards reopening. Health officials say the earliest the county can move into an even less restrictive tier would be May 26.