Veterinarians adjust to COVID-19 guidelines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Hospitals and medical clinics across the nation had to make adjustments because of the COVID-19 pandemic and pet hospitals have had to do the same.

Thurman Veterinary Center is staying open with a few adjustments of course.

Here is how it works: the owner pulls up with their pup and calls the clinic. A staff member comes out to get the pet and takes it inside for doctors to diagnose and treat.

For now they are only seeing patients in need of immediate care.

Inside the building, staff are also doing everything they can to stay safe.

The most important part for the clinic – staying safe and staying open.