Valley Strong Credit Union returning to regular hours next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting May 26, all Valley Strong Credit Union branches will return to regular business hours.

The credit union said social distancing measures will continue to be in place and that it continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Kern County. Besides the branches themselves, Valley Strong is also operating a contact center seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Online and automated phone banking is also available through DataNet online banking, the DataMobile app and DataVoice. These are available at all times.

